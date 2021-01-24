UrduPoint.com
CDA approves 41 building plans in last 20 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved building plans of 41 commercial and residential buildings during last 20 days.

The authority also issued completion certificates to 10 buildings. According to the detail, the department of Building Control of CDA received 121 plans for approval from January 1 to January 20. Out of these, 107 were the residential plans and 35 were approved.

There were objections on 33 plans while 29 plans were delayed. Similarly, 6 out of 14 commercial building plans were approved.

There were objection on one plan and seven plans are still in the final stages of their approval.

The approvals of the said building plans were delayed due to non-payment of security fee, no-clearance from estate department, and for building violation. The current administration of CDA received applications for completion certificates of 76 residential buildings during the last 20 days and10 of them have been given the certificates, according to the officials.

