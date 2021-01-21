UrduPoint.com
CDA Approves 41 Commercial, Residential Buildings Plans During Last 20 Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:26 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved building plans of 41 commercial and residential buildings out of 121 total buildings during last 20 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved building plans of 41 commercial and residential buildings out of 121 total buildings during last 20 days.

The authority also issued completion certificates to 10 out of 87 buildings and authority has generated tax of Rs 80,063, 953 in this regard.

According to detail, the department of Building Control Section of CDA received 121 plans for approval from January 1 to January 20. Out of these, 107 were the residential plans in which 35 plans have been approved. There are objections on 33 plans and 29 plans are delayed.

Similarly, six out of 14 commercial building plans were also approved.

There are objections on one plan and 7 plans are still in the final stages of their completion.

The approval of the said building plans were delayed due to none payment of security fee, no clearance from state, and building violation.

The current administration of CDA received applications for completion certificates of 76 residential buildings during last 20 days. 10 of them have been given the certificates.

There are objections on 18 plans and 48 are still in their final stages of completion. The authority received applications for the completion certificates of 11 commercial building plans.

