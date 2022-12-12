CDA approves advance salary, allowance for Christian employees

In light of the directives of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Yunis, civic body has approved advance salary and allowance for Christian employees on the occasion of their religious festival.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :In light of the directives of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Yunis, civic body has approved advance salary and allowance for Christian employees on the occasion of their religious festival.

Official notification in this regard has also been issued under which advance salary and two basic salaries for the month of December will be paid as Christmas allowance.

According to the notification, payment of allowances along with salary will be ensured by the concerned departments by Friday, 16 December 2022.

While regular and daily wages employees will be paid allowance as per regular pay scales.

On this occasion, the Christian community thanked the CDA management and expressed the hope that this will surely increase the happiness of the Christian employees of the CDA and help them live better in this era of inflation.