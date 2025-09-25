CDA Approves Comprehensive Beautification Plan For Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a wide-ranging beautification plan for Islamabad, aimed at transforming the capital into a “City of Flowers” through extensive landscaping, modern technology, and public-private collaboration.
The plan was finalized during a meeting at CDA Headquarters on Thursday, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
Senior officials, including Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and DG Environment Awais Tarar, also attended.
According to CDA, the initiative includes large-scale plantation drives, seasonal flower beds, landscaping of major highways, interchanges, and roundabouts, and the installation of modern sprinkler systems and LED lighting at key locations.
Randhawa directed that a GIS-based monitoring system be introduced to track plant care and prevent illegal tree cutting, while staff of the Environment Wing will undergo specialized training to improve capacity.
“Islamabad must reflect its status as a diplomatic and green capital. We will make it a true ‘City of Flowers’ through modern systems, landscaping, and public-private partnership,” Randhawa said.
The CDA also approved the launch of a “Friends of the Environment” initiative, which will invite private and corporate sector partners to contribute under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
A dedicated website and email platform will allow organizations to sponsor beautification projects and submit proposals.
Officials confirmed that major roads including the Expressway, Faisal Avenue, New Blue Area, and Murree Road will be adorned with seasonal flowers, while all entry and exit points will receive special landscaping treatment.
The CDA Model Nursery will ensure year-round supply of plants and flowers.
Randhawa emphasized fixing clear cost estimates and timelines for every component of the plan, assuring that all available resources would be utilized to enhance Islamabad’s green identity and environmental sustainability.
