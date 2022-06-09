UrduPoint.com

CDA Approves Designs Of Six Commercial Buildings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) had approved designs of six commercial structures to be erected in various parts of the city.

The approval was given in a meeting held here the other day. The officers of the Planning Wing and other departments were present on the occasion, a news release on Thursday said.

The building plans of seven commercial buildings were presented for approval in the meeting.

The building plan and design of Plot No. 17 of Diplomatic Enclave located in Sector G-5 was approved.

Similarly, a building plan for Plot No. 6-C in Sector F-10 Markaz and Plot No 1 in the Blue Area adjoining Sector F-9 and G-9 were approved after thorough scrutiny of papers.

The meeting also approved the design of Plot No. 59 in the Blue Area adjacent to F-6 and G-6 and also approved the building plan.

Likewise, the building plan of Plot No. 64 in Sector H-11/4 was also approved. Similarly, in G-11/3 the design of plat no 11 for construction of a mosque was approved.

The building plan and design for construction of school in Plot No. 578 Block B in the Gulberg Green area was also approved.

However, the approval of the design of Plot No. 15 in the Blue Area adjacent to Sector G-9 was postponed over the absence of the architect.

