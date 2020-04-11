UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Approves Easter Allowance For Its All Christian Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

CDA approves Easter allowance for its all Christian employees

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter - 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter - 2020.

In the light of the board decisions, CDA Chairman approved the Easter Allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter will be solemnized on April, 12,2020.

According to a notification issued by the CDA's Finance Wing, the Easter Allowance will be allowed with effect from April 1,2020 and its payments will be made through respective branches of banks.

The allowance will be paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary while the gazetted employees would be paid an amount of equal to half of their running basic salary, the notification said .

The Easter Allowance would also be paid to Daily wage, contract and daily paid (muster roll) employees as per their regular salary scales.

The treasury division and relevant accounts officers were asked to ensure in time release of Easter Allowance to all serving christen employees of the authority.

Related Topics

April 2020 Capital Development Authority Christian All From

Recent Stories

Russia Sympathizes With US Over Current COVID-19 O ..

1 minute ago

93 martyred, 963 injured during 250 days of siege ..

1 minute ago

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood pro ..

1 minute ago

US reports highest daily virus toll as Easter open ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus could result of tragedy in Kashmir and ..

2 minutes ago

Karachiites appreciate relief offered at utility s ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.