CDA approves Easter allowance for its all Christian employees

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter - 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter - 2020.

In the light of the board decisions, CDA Chairman approved the Easter Allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter will be solemnized on April, 12,2020.

According to a notification issued by the CDA's Finance Wing, the Easter Allowance will be allowed with effect from April 1,2020 and its payments will be made through respective branches of banks.

The allowance will be paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary while the gazetted employees would be paid an amount of equal to half of their running basic salary, the notification said .

The Easter Allowance would also be paid to Daily wage, contract and daily paid (muster roll) employees as per their regular salary scales.

The treasury division and relevant accounts officers were asked to ensure in time release of Easter Allowance to all serving christen employees of the authority.