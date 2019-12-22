UrduPoint.com
CDA Approves Hiring Of A Consultant For I.J.P Road

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the hiring of a consultant for carrying out expansion, rehabilitation and up-gradation of I. J Principal Road.

The consultant will prepare complete feasibility of rehabilitation and widening of the road with a particular focus on traffic load, said a press release received here on Sunday.

Moreover, the consultant would also prepare design of additional two lane rigid pavement on both sides of the road besides provision of necessary culverts and improvements in existing culverts.

The consultant would also prepare and propose consolidated designs of interchanges at intersections of I.J P Road at 9th avenue, 10th avenue and 11th avenue. The preparation of drainage design would also be in scope of work of the consultant.

The advertisement regarding hiring of consultant's services would be released within a week.

The I.J Principal Road was basically built to run light traffic, however, in 2008, heavy traffic was shifted on the road. Since then, the heavy traffic including trailers, trucks and buses were allowed to ply on this highway, which caused deteriorating condition of the road day by day.

Moreover, so many accidents were also being reported on daily basis. Furthermore, due to thick traffic flow, traffic jams during the peak hours becomes a routine matter.

Repair maintenance work on the road has not been carried out since last three years. Realizing the importance of the road, the present Administration of the authority has decided to carry out rehabilitation and extension in the road.

In this connection, process of hiring of consultant was completed on war footing basis and PC-II amounting to Rs 30 million was prepared and got approved by the CDA-DWP.

It may be mention here that I.J Principal Road not only serve as main artery of the city but is also an inter-provincial road, as it caters the traffic from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Azad Kashmir.

In the light of study and recommendations of consultant, PC-I for expansion of I.J Principal Road would be submitted to Federal Government for inclusion in PSDP allocation.

