UrduPoint.com

CDA Approves PC-I Of Margalla Avenue Extension Project From N-5 To M-1

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CDA approves PC-I of Margalla Avenue Extension project from N-5 to M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday approved PC-I of the Margalla Avenue Extension Project from N-5 to M-1.

The approval was given during a meeting of CDA's Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) which was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal.

Similarly, the PC-I of Lehtarar Road from Khana Pull to PINSTECH was also approved. Several public welfare projects were approved during the meeting.

In addition, in the meeting, PC-II of hiring consultancy service for Kuri Enclave Mixed Use Housing Project was also approved. Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy service for Orchard Heights was also approved in the meeting.

Likewise, PC-II of project consultancy services to conduct Road Safety Audit in Islamabad was also approved in the meeting.

Under this project, the consultant will formulate recommendations for smooth and secure traffic on the roads which will also help to reduce the number of accidents on the roads.

The project will enhance the importance of road safety in road planning and design.

Noor ul Amin Mengal directed to include the preparation of PC-I in the scope of PC-II.

PC-I of Capital Street in Islamabad was also approved in the meeting of the CDA Development Working Party. The project of computerized illumination of underpasses, overhead bridges, monuments, and important buildings of Islamabad was approved in the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Traffic Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

17 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

30 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

45 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.