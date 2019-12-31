UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Approves Rs 110.119 Mlns For Installation, Provision Of Gas Network In Sector I-11/1&2

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:54 PM

CDA approves Rs 110.119 mlns for installation, provision of gas network in sector I-11/1&2

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in line with its policy to complete the development works in the stalled sectors, has approved Rs 110.119 millions for installation and provision of gas network in sector I-11/1&2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in line with its policy to complete the development works in the stalled sectors, has approved Rs 110.119 millions for installation and provision of gas network in sector I-11/1&2.

The payment would likely be made to SNGPL in next few days and after that SNGPL will start work on the provision of Sui-gas in the sector I-11.Under this project, SNGPL would lay main gas pipe line up to the sector and will further establish door to door gas network in sector I-11/1&2.

The said work would likely to be completed in approximately three (03) months.

CDA-DWP in its 45th meeting held in October this year, approved PC-I & PC-IV amounting to Rs.2618.251 millions for carrying out development works in sector I-11. Consequent upon approval of Project Costs, concerned formations were directed to fulfill codel formalities so that works pertaining to respective formations be carried out simultaneously.

In this context, SNGPL was approached to furnish demand notice for provision of Sui-gas infrastructure in the sector. After complete survey demand draft was furnished which was processed and accordingly approved by the authority during the last week.

In addition to provision of Sui-gas network, authority during its board meeting held in November this year approved the allocation of 18.6 kanals land for construction of 132 KV grid station in sector I-11/2 for provision of electricity in the sector I-11 and I-12.

Moreover, development of remaining infrastructure in the sector is also in pipeline.

Similarly, authority in addition to initiating development activities also focusing on the cost effectiveness of the development works.

Steps are also being taken to complete development activities in remaining other sectors. In this context, demand notice received from the SNGPL was at higher side as it included 17 kilometer main line, however, SNGPL was approached for reducing the length of main line which has been now agreed which will significantly reduce the cost on establishment of sui-gas network. Now SNGPL will furnish cost curtailed demand notice for provision of sui-gas network in the Park Enclave housing society. Furthermore, codel formalities for provision of sui-gas in sector I-14 are also in advance stages as break-up of the demand notice has been requested from the SNGPL so that it can be finalized at earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly a year ago, development in the stalled sectors was not even in sight. However, after taking up development in stalled sectors, incumbent management took consolidated steps for completing development works, provision of basic amenities and missing facilities in these sectors.

As a result of the consistent efforts, works on different projects are in progress, few are in advance stages and many are in pipeline.

Related Topics

Electricity Progress October November Gas Capital Development Authority From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

2 minutes ago

Five Hyderabad Electric Supply Company employees i ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet standing committee on finance meets

2 minutes ago

Planning Ministry expresses resolve to develop bet ..

2 minutes ago

Omani Sultan 'in Stable Condition' After Medical T ..

2 minutes ago

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.