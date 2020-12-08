UrduPoint.com
CDA Approves Rs 1500 COVID Allowance For Its Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:36 PM

CDA approves Rs 1500 COVID allowance for its employees

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved special allowance of Rs 1500 for its employees working in current situation caused by coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved special allowance of Rs 1500 for its employees working in current situation caused by coronavirus pandemic.

According to detail, the employees of CDA will receive Rs 1500 every month. These employees will be receiving this allowance for three months.

The CDA board approved this special allowance in recognition of the duties of CDA employees which they are performing in the current situation.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA, said that CDA will utilize all the available resources to meet the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

He said coronavirus can be defeated only by following the SOPs devised by the government. The cooperation of masses is inevitable in this regard. The employees of CDA are available to serve the masses, he added.

Chairman CDA lauded the role of the officials and officers of CDA.

