CDA approves Rs 156.35 billion budget to speed up capital' beautification projects: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has approved a historic Rs156.35 billion financial budget for 2021-22 to speed up all ongoing development projects to restore the beauty of Federal capital.

This was stated CDA, Board Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed here on Wednesday while speaking to ptv news channel he said that under the beautification and revamping plan.

He said that the attention was being given for uplift of main squares by making plantations and flowers beds around the city main roads.

He said broken roads, parks, walking tracks would be restored in their original shape and all dumped materials including solid wastes from these sites would be removed and evacuated to a safe location for their proper disposal system.

"Facilities in the parks should be further improved. Swings, flowers and fruit trees should be planted, walking tracks in the parks should be maintained in proper condition", he added.

Targets have been sets for making city beautiful and CDA environment department will have to meet the targets within the stipulated time frame, he added.

He also mentioned that CDA administration has also completing a new project in which stone pitching of natural rainwater streams across the city to make them environmentally friendly.

Stone Pitching on the slopes inside and outside the natural streams would controls the flow of storms and rain water, prevents streams from blockage as well, he added.

He assured that with the vision of PM Imran Khan CDA was paying special attention to all delayed development projects, adding, Islamabad would become among the world's most beautiful capital under the vision of present government.

He said over 230 parks are being restored, adding, CDA has also opened pet-friendly parks in various sectors of city where citizens can come with their pets.

Talking about another project, he said 'Ghazi Barotha' water project is a topmost priority for the current government, adding we are pursuing this project seriously to meet residents' demands.

He said CDA is also planting different flowering and fascinating plants in different sectors and along the major avenues, adding, in CDA hospital around 100 more beds would be create for the patients' facilities.

CDA in its ongoing drive 'Light Up Islamabad,' has decorated overhead bridges to attract local and international visitors, he added.