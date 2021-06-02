CDA approves Rs 156b budget for 2021-22

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday approved its largest budget in CDA's history, estimated with total outlay of Rs 156 billion with surplus of Rs 73 billion for the financial year 2021-2022

As per the budget estimates approved by the CDA board in its meeting held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, the expected revenue target has been set Rs 156 billion while expected expenditures would be Rs 82 billion, whereas the surplus is estimated at Rs 73 billion.

According to details, Rs 40 billion allocated for the city's development projects. Whereas Rs. 2 billion for construction of houses for low income people in Farash Town, Rs 2 billion for Rawal Chowk Signal Free Corridor, Rs 1 billion for Margalla Avenue and Rs 5 billion for city beautification and renovation project.