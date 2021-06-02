UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Approves Rs 156b Budget For 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:45 PM

CDA approves Rs 156b budget for 2021-22

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday approved its largest budget in CDA's history, estimated with total outlay of Rs 156 billion with surplus of Rs 73 billion for the financial year 2021-2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday approved its largest budget in CDA's history, estimated with total outlay of Rs 156 billion with surplus of Rs 73 billion for the financial year 2021-2022.

As per the budget estimates approved by the CDA board in its meeting held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, the expected revenue target has been set Rs 156 billion while expected expenditures would be Rs 82 billion, whereas the surplus is estimated at Rs 73 billion.

According to details, Rs 40 billion allocated for the city's development projects. Whereas Rs. 2 billion for construction of houses for low income people in Farash Town, Rs 2 billion for Rawal Chowk Signal Free Corridor, Rs 1 billion for Margalla Avenue and Rs 5 billion for city beautification and renovation project.

Related Topics

Budget Amir Ali Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;Remarkable season by any description&#039;: ..

47 minutes ago

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in di ..

2 minutes ago

Mahira murder case: Court extends physical remand ..

2 minutes ago

Tesla recalls 6,000 US vehicles over loose brake b ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.