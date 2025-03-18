Open Menu

CDA Approves Rs260m For Water Projects Boosts Infrastructure In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CDA approves Rs260m for water projects boosts infrastructure in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved two major projects worth Rs260 million during its 74th Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) meeting held on Tuesday to enhance water infrastructure in the federal capital.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was attended by senior officials from the Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, the Ministry of Interior, the Finance Division, CDA board members, and representatives from relevant departments.

The first project, approved under PC-I, involves the provision and laying of an external water supply network for the Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, at a cost of Rs248.989 million.

This initiative aims to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water to the Model Prison and the adjacent Jinnah Medical Complex in Sector H-16.

The project is expected to address long-standing water shortages in the area, improving living conditions for inmates and supporting healthcare services at the medical complex.

The second project, approved under PC-II, allocates Rs11.00 million for hiring advisory services to support the newly established *Islamabad Water* (Water and Sewerage utility).

The utility, which was approved by the Federal Cabinet in October 2024, is tasked with managing water and sewerage services in the capital. The approved funds will provide technical expertise during the one-year transition period, ensuring the utility’s operational efficiency and service delivery.

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

55 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan