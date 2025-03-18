CDA approves Rs260m for water projects boosts infrastructure in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved two major projects worth Rs260 million during its 74th Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) meeting held on Tuesday to enhance water infrastructure in the federal capital.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was attended by senior officials from the Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, the Ministry of Interior, the Finance Division, CDA board members, and representatives from relevant departments.

The first project, approved under PC-I, involves the provision and laying of an external water supply network for the Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, at a cost of Rs248.989 million.

This initiative aims to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water to the Model Prison and the adjacent Jinnah Medical Complex in Sector H-16.

The project is expected to address long-standing water shortages in the area, improving living conditions for inmates and supporting healthcare services at the medical complex.

The second project, approved under PC-II, allocates Rs11.00 million for hiring advisory services to support the newly established *Islamabad Water* (Water and Sewerage utility).

The utility, which was approved by the Federal Cabinet in October 2024, is tasked with managing water and sewerage services in the capital. The approved funds will provide technical expertise during the one-year transition period, ensuring the utility’s operational efficiency and service delivery.