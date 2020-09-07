CDA approves Rs350 million owed to federal government

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority approved Rs 350 million owed to Federal government from the budget of current fiscal year 2020-21.

After putting the Authority on path of financial stability , Chairman CDA has decided to repay the loan and accordingly an amount of 350 million has been approved for this purpose, said a statement issued on Monday.

Cash Development Loan amounting to five billion rupees was granted to the apex agency in June 2016 with fix interest rate of seven percent.

The loan was recoverable in twenty years along with interest after the expiry of grace period of five years for recovery of principal amount.

During the grace period of five years only interest was to be paid and principal amount was required to be paid along with interest after expiry of grace period in 2020-21.

Along with repayment of loan on account of Cash Development Loan, financial discipline has enabled CDA to work on multiple development projects in the city.

Sector I-11, I-12, I-15,E-12 and Park Enclave were the residential projects where development work was in progress simultaneously owing to availability of funds due to financial discipline.

Similarly infrastructure development projects including G-7/G-8 interchange and Barma Bridge were at the verge of completion courtesy financial discipline which ensured uninterrupted supply of funds.