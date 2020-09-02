CDA approves seven building designs for construction

Capital Development Authority has approved design of seven buildings to be constructed in various areas of the city

Design Vetting Committee discussed ten requests for approval of building designs and deferred three due to technical shortcomings, CDA spokesman on Wednesday said.

The approved designs included five buildings in Gulberg Greens, one building in OPF Valley Zone five and one building on Simley Dam Road.

Member planning and Design CDA along with other relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The Committee was holding meetings on regular basis with short intervals to boost construction industry in Islamabad, the spokesman added.

The apex body, he said was in contact with representatives of builder, investor and business community to address their issues in prompt manners.

Recently meetings were held with delegations of Association of Builders and Developers, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Traders Unions.