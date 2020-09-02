UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Approves Seven Building Designs For Construction

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:56 PM

CDA approves seven building designs for construction

Capital Development Authority has approved design of seven buildings to be constructed in various areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has approved design of seven buildings to be constructed in various areas of the city.

Design Vetting Committee discussed ten requests for approval of building designs and deferred three due to technical shortcomings, CDA spokesman on Wednesday said.

The approved designs included five buildings in Gulberg Greens, one building in OPF Valley Zone five and one building on Simley Dam Road.

Member planning and Design CDA along with other relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The Committee was holding meetings on regular basis with short intervals to boost construction industry in Islamabad, the spokesman added.

The apex body, he said was in contact with representatives of builder, investor and business community to address their issues in prompt manners.

Recently meetings were held with delegations of Association of Builders and Developers, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Traders Unions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Road Dam Gulberg Chamber Commerce Capital Development Authority Industry

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

29 minutes ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

30 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

30 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

45 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers special services for elderly vis ..

60 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.