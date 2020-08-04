UrduPoint.com
CDA Approves System Of Checking Disposal Of Files Time Related To General Public

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:05 PM

CDA approves system of checking disposal of files time related to general public

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board had approved a system of checking disposal of files time related to general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) board had approved a system of checking disposal of files time related to general public.

In this context, performance and output of the staff was linked with reward and punishment system.

Objective of this system was to encourage timely and legal disposal of matters before the officers.

Specific time lines had been fixed by the CDA Board for each step.

The automated system highlights delays and consequently today first set of show cause were issued to officers concerned.

It is hoped that strict vigilance will result in improvement of disposal of file work.

