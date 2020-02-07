CDA asked to focus on better development of E-11 Markaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the CDA to focus on better development of E-11 Markaz in order to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said this while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, E-11 that visited CCI led by its Central Chairman Awais Sheikh.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that CC in recent past had invited Presidents of leading Chambers of Commerce & Industry of the country and organized their meetings with Prime Minister, President and Federal Ministers so that they could apprise them of the key issues of business community.

He hoped that government would take measures to address the highlighted issues of business community. He said that traders were worried over tax matters while business activities have declined greatly and urged that government should create conducive environment for businesses so that business activities could flourish.

He assured the delegation that CC would cooperate in resolving key issues of their market.Awais sheikh, Central Chairman, Traders Welfare Association, E-11 Markaz said that businesses were suffering due to internal bickering of CDA and MCI as these organizations were not addressing issues of traders.

He said that CDA has not done any development work in any market for the last many years due to which conditions of markets have deteriorated and emphasized that CDA should start development in markets including E-11 Markaz. He also called upon Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to PM on Finance to resolve the issue of Tier1 and Tier2 of retailers for tax purpose to save them from further troubles.