CDA Asked To Focus On Better Development Of Industrial Areas

Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:21 PM

CDA asked to focus on better development of industrial areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged that Capital Development Authority (CDA) for taking measures to address all issues of the industrial areas of Islamabad on priority basis.

It would help in promoting industrial activities and improving the regional economy, said Fatma Azim, Acting President ICCI.

She said the industrial areas in Islamabad including I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Industrial Triangle are playing very important role in the development of the local economy by promoting industrial activities and exports.

But these areas were facing multiple problems due to the lack of focus from CDA for their better development, she added.

She said that CDA has not done the required development work in these industrial areas for the last many years due to which infrastructure has deteriorated significantly and promoting industrial activities is becoming more difficult.

Fatma Azim said many roads in industrial areas of Islamabad were broken which makes it difficult for the heavy duty vehicles to ensure timely supply and delivery of goods to industries.

The broken roads often cause the vehicles to break down causing heavy losses to them. She said the industrial areas of Islamabad are boosting production activities, increasing exports and providing employment to thousands of people, therefore, CDA should pay special attention to the better development of these industrial areas.

The acting president said businesses and industries were already facing great problems due to Covid-19 pandemic while CDA and MCI have made manifold increases in property taxes and water charges on industrial plots, which has also increased the production cost.

She also demanded to reduce property tax to the previous level in order to provide badly needed relief to the business community in these tough times.

Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President, ICCI said a bridge over the Nullah in Street No. 1 in I-9 sector was broken since long causing accidents and great losses to vehicles.

He demanded to repair the broken bridge on an urgent basis to redress problems for industries and commuters.

He further said that a bridge was needed at Nullah Lai to provide easy access to I-10/3 market and urged that CDA to construct the said bridge as soon as possible.

He also urged the CDA to restore all faulty street lights in industrial areas in Islamabad and new street lights should be installed where they are not available.

He further urged that a dispensary be constructed in industrial areas to provide first aid to the industrial workers in time of need.

