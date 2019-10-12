CDA asked to focus on better development of Jinnah Super Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Jinnah Super Market was one of the important commercial centers of Islamabad and represented the face of the Federal capital where foreign clients often used to visit for shopping, therefore, CDA and MCI should focus on the development of this market on modern lines to facilitate the growth of business activities.

\He said this while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Malik Rab Nawaz.

TMuhammad Ahmed Waheed said that CDA had constructed a parking in Jinnah Super by spending millions of rupees, but it was not made operational as yet due to which traders were unable to utilize it.He said that CDA should provide lights, security guards, sanitation staff and other facilities for parking to make it operational.

He assured the delegation that ICCI would fully cooperate for resolving key issues of Jinnah Super Market.