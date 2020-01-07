UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Asked To Focus On Development Works In G-11 Markaz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:03 PM

CDA asked to focus on development works in G-11 Markaz

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Ch. Aftab Gujar visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted key issues of their market that needed urgent of CDA and MCI

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Ch. Aftab Gujar visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted key issues of their market that needed urgent of CDA and MCI.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Muhammad EjazAbbasiformer President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry and others were present in the meeting.Speaking at the occasion, Ch.

Aftab Gujar President and Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad said that due to inattention of CDA and MCI, traders of their market were facing many problems.

They said that filtration plant was not installed in their market due to which people of the area were deprived of clean drinking water. They said that water shortage, broken roads, footpaths, insufficient parking, sewerage system, sanitation, street lights, lack of public toilet etc.

were the major issues in G-11 Markaz. They stressed that CDA and MCI should address these issues and focus on development works in G-11 Markazin order to facilitate the growth of business activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Business Water Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority Industry

Recent Stories

Sarfraz meets U19 players, shares his experience w ..

5 minutes ago

Digital Wallet aims to cash in on Pakistan's growi ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur to be indicted on Jan 22 in fake a ..

7 minutes ago

Reports of standing bodies on Foreign Affairs, IT ..

7 minutes ago

Stampede at Iran general's funeral leaves over 30 ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa embezzlement in funds reference: Statem ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.