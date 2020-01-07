CDA asked to focus on development works in G-11 Markaz

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Ch. Aftab Gujar visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted key issues of their market that needed urgent of CDA and MCI

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Ch. Aftab Gujar visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted key issues of their market that needed urgent of CDA and MCI.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Muhammad EjazAbbasiformer President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry and others were present in the meeting.Speaking at the occasion, Ch.

Aftab Gujar President and Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad said that due to inattention of CDA and MCI, traders of their market were facing many problems.

They said that filtration plant was not installed in their market due to which people of the area were deprived of clean drinking water. They said that water shortage, broken roads, footpaths, insufficient parking, sewerage system, sanitation, street lights, lack of public toilet etc.

were the major issues in G-11 Markaz. They stressed that CDA and MCI should address these issues and focus on development works in G-11 Markazin order to facilitate the growth of business activities.