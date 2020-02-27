CDA asked to open beauty parlor in Parliament Lodges for women legislatures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate House Committee Thursday showed displeasure for non compliance of its previous directions to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for opening a beauty parlor in the Parliament Lodges for women parliamentarians.

The committee headed by Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla directed the authorities to open beauty parlor as soon as possible.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen informed the committee that despite the clear directions from the convener of the committee to CDA officials to consult her and Samina Saeed for the allocation of a place in the Parliament Lodges for beauty parlor, no official contacted them as yet.

The chairman directed CDA to solve the issue on priority and with consultations of two the two senators.

Regarding complaints of different senators about their accommodation in the Parliament Lodges, the Senate deputy chairman directed the CDA officials to contact the senators and solve their issues with an immediate effect.

He reminded the CDA that directions to make a financial plan about the repair and maintenance work of the Parliament Lodges were given but those were not implemented yet.

Regarding budget, the committee was informed that Rs319 million were allocated in the budget for repair and maintenance of the Parliament Lodges and the agency had spent Rs203 million so far.

Senator Samina Saeed referring a report, pointed out that water supply in the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges was substandard.

She pleaded the Senate deputy chairman to direct CDA to ensure purified water supply to the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges whereas ensure the delivery of electricity bills to the parliamentarians at least seven days earlier than the last date.