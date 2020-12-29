CDA asks authorities to prepare feasibility report to resolve traffic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) asked the concerned authorities to prepare the feasibility report to resolve the traffic issues in the city with in three days.

In the first phase, flyovers and underpasses will be constructed at Margala road, in F-10, and E-11 for streamlining the traffic.

According to details, the concerned departments including Engineering, Finance, and Planning have been directed to submit the feasibility report for the construction of flyover and underpasses on Margala road, Shaheen Chowk Sector F-10 and F-10 east road to start the work on these projects in February.

Traffic issues in Islamabad were increasing day by day especially at Margala road, therefore it was inevitable to resolve these problems.

CDA has asked the concerned departments to prepare the first feasibility report within three days.