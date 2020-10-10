UrduPoint.com
CDA Asks Residents To Avoid Burning Garbage Heaps

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted special teams to carry out extensive cleanliness operation in various areas of the city and asked the residents not to burn garbage heaps in green areas, open spaces as it adversely affect the environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted special teams to carry out extensive cleanliness operation in various areas of the city and asked the residents not to burn garbage heaps in green areas, open spaces as it adversely affect the environment. The CDA teams continued carpeting work on Islamabad Expressway on Saturday. The eastern side of the Islamabad Expressway was being repaired on emergent basis in first phase which will be followed by repair maintenance work on western side of Expressway.

�The Chairman CDA himself remained in field to monitor the progress of road, markets and streets maintenance, parks upkeep, sanitation , street lights and horticulture, said a news release issued here.

Environment wing has removed wild growth in F-9 Park while additional lights in the park were being installed to ensure proper lighting.

Road Maintenance Directorate of the Authority continued repair maintenance work in different areas of the city.

The patch work and repair maintenance work on Jinnah Avenue, Abbas Center, Rehman Plaza Blue Area and in Markaz F-10 were carried out, while installation and painting of curb stones on Daman-e-Koh Pir Sohawa Road, Agha Khan Road, Super Market F-6 in addition to minor repair maintenance work was also taken up.

