CDA Asks Visitors, Employees To Wear Masks By Entering Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restricted entry of people without masks in its main secretariat which would be mandatory both for CDA employees as well as visitors.

Steamers and banners had been displayed at all entry gates in this regard. Security personnel had also been directed not to allow entry to any person without mask, CDA spokesperson told.

CDA administration had directed Security Directorate to ensure no entry without mask, he said. CDA administration had further directed to make sure that preventive measures against COVID-19 were observed during working at CDA headquarters.

Accordingly Administration Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued a circular regarding preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 whereby all the employees of the Authority had been directed to strictly follows SOPs against coronavirus. Through the same circular, all employees had been further directed to make sure use of gloves, sanitizers and masks during office hours. The employees had been warned that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them in case of non compliance of SOPs.

Sanitizers were also being placed in the premises for bulk usage by staff and visitors.

