Open Menu

CDA Attributed 40 Percent Increase Of Water Tanker Price To Cover Operational Expenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CDA attributed 40 percent increase of water tanker price to cover operational expenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Director General (DG) Water Management of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sardar Khan Zimri, on Wednesday, attributed the increase in water tanker price from 300 to 500 was to cover the rising costs of vehicle maintenance and transportation expenses.

Talking to APP, he stated that the price adjustment was necessary to cover operational costs incurred during the distribution of water to households through the tanker.

He estimated, “the total cost of approximately 4,000 rupees is incurred for each water tanker, covering everything from refilling to delivery,” adding that a single tanker, which serves three households, is charged just 500 rupees per delivery.

While on the other hand, the residents of Islamabad demanding a more efficient and streamlined water supply system, urging authorities to address longstanding distribution issues instead of imposing additional financial burdens.

In reaction to that Zimri explained that the water supply opens every day to all CDA sectors at a specific time, while on the contrary, it is needed for the citizens to use water with extra care.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

10 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

40 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

41 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 hour ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan