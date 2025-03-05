CDA Attributed 40 Percent Increase Of Water Tanker Price To Cover Operational Expenses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Director General (DG) Water Management of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sardar Khan Zimri, on Wednesday, attributed the increase in water tanker price from 300 to 500 was to cover the rising costs of vehicle maintenance and transportation expenses.
Talking to APP, he stated that the price adjustment was necessary to cover operational costs incurred during the distribution of water to households through the tanker.
He estimated, “the total cost of approximately 4,000 rupees is incurred for each water tanker, covering everything from refilling to delivery,” adding that a single tanker, which serves three households, is charged just 500 rupees per delivery.
While on the other hand, the residents of Islamabad demanding a more efficient and streamlined water supply system, urging authorities to address longstanding distribution issues instead of imposing additional financial burdens.
In reaction to that Zimri explained that the water supply opens every day to all CDA sectors at a specific time, while on the contrary, it is needed for the citizens to use water with extra care.
