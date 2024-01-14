CDA Auctions 11 Plots, Fetches Rs13.5b
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has auctioned 11 out of 35 commercial plots, getting Rs13.541 billion during the three days of auction, which concluded last week.
The auction committee followed the auction of five plots for Rs11.141 billion by accepting the highest offers of Rs 2.4 billion for six commercial plots.
The committee auctioned plot number 18 Blue Area (G-9/F-9) measuring 611.11 square yards for Rs1.316 billion, while another plot of 20 kanals in Orchard Scheme was auctioned for Rs400 million.
The committee received the highest offers of Rs164.6 million and Rs157.3 million for two 133.33 square yard plots.
Another two plots of 133.33 square yards each in I-11/1 and D-12/1, class three shopping centers, were auctioned for Rs114.6 million and Rs160 million, respectively.
However, no encouraging bids were received for the plots meant for petrol pumps, hotels and hospitals at different locations. An official of CDA said the amount generated from auction would be spent on development projects and to meet other expenses.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO disconnects power supply to 1862 tube wells over non payment19 seconds ago
-
IGP orders safe city project completion on urgent basis22 seconds ago
-
ECP concludes NA,PA reserved seats scrutiny10 minutes ago
-
Police written test held10 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Shaukat Zaidi passed away10 minutes ago
-
PIMS denies reports regarding closure of its OT10 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting20 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination target achieved in RWP; Dr Nadeem20 minutes ago
-
Timely election in interest of country: Solangi20 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in motorcycle accident20 minutes ago
-
Nawaz bringing new vision: Musadik20 minutes ago
-
Global collaboration vital to reap benefits from emerging Artificial Intelligence: VC WU30 minutes ago