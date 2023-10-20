CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully concluded a four-day auction of 25 residential and commercial plots of various categories against an accumulating total value of Rs 12.90 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully concluded a four-day auction of 25 residential and commercial plots of various categories against an accumulating total value of Rs 12.90 billion.

According to details, on the last day of the auction, plots in various sectors, including 16.67 square yards of land allocated for fruit, vegetable, and meat shops, were auctioned.

In Sector F-8/4 plot No. 4 being sold for Rs 43.52 million, and plot No. 5 for Rs 45.19 million.

Meanwhile, in Sector G-11/4, the fruit, vegetable, and meat shop plots, namely plot No. 1, Plot No. 2, and Plot No. 3, were sold in Rs 19.67 million, Rs 20.34 million, and Rs 20.42 million, respectively.

Additionally, in Sector F-10/2, a residential plot measuring 555.55 square yards (Plot No. 1) was auctioned for Rs 183 million, and in Sector F-8/4, Plot No. 6, also measuring 555.55 square yards, was auctioned for Rs 255 million.

Furthermore, Blue Area's Plot No. 7, covering 611.11 square yards, was auctioned for Rs 1.033 billion.

The auction was overseen by the CDA's Auction Committee, which ensured transparency and effective arrangements for the public auction.

Chairman CDA Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq appreciated the Auction Committee, highlighting their commitment to transparency and the success of the public auction.

Throughout the four-day auction, various residential and commercial plots, including in Blue Area and Sector E-11 Northern Strip, were presented for investment.

The auction also included plots for park enclosures, class three shopping centers, agro farms, apartments, and industrial plots. Notably, fruit, vegetable, and meat shop plots and plots designated for I-11 hostels were part of the auction for the first time. Residential plots were also auctioned during this event.

The received bids will undergo a thorough examination, following which they will be presented to the CDA board for approval or rejection, as it serves as the authorized forum for accepting or declining bids.

The CDA emphasized that the revenue generated from this auction will be utilized to further accelerate the city's development activities.