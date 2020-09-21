UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Auctions 5 Plot Against Rs 3.5 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

CDA auctions 5 plot against Rs 3.5 billion

Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctioned five commercial plots against amount of Rs 3.5 billion during first day of bidding competition, here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctioned five commercial plots against amount of Rs 3.5 billion during first day of bidding competition, here on Monday.

The three day auction which will conclude on September 23 would offer commercial plots from different developed business centers of Islamabad, said a news release.

Along with New Blue Area, plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers including G-9/1,G-9/2,G-10/3,G-11/4 and I-11/4 have been selected for the purpose.

The committee headed by Member Finance CDA was supervising the proceedings of auction. Members including, Estate, Planning and Development, DFA-II, DG Law, Directors, Public Relations, Urban Planning, Regional Planning, EM-II and Finance were members of the committee.

The bids would be submitted to the CDA board for rejection and acceptance of the bids.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Kahuta September Capital Development Authority From Billion

Recent Stories

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

26 minutes ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

56 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

1 hour ago

NDMA distributes 420 ton wheat,29,000 tents among ..

3 minutes ago

Airbus aims for hydrogen-powered plane by 2035

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.