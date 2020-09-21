CDA auctions 5 plot against Rs 3.5 billion

Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctioned five commercial plots against amount of Rs 3.5 billion during first day of bidding competition, here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctioned five commercial plots against amount of Rs 3.5 billion during first day of bidding competition, here on Monday.

The three day auction which will conclude on September 23 would offer commercial plots from different developed business centers of Islamabad, said a news release.

Along with New Blue Area, plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers including G-9/1,G-9/2,G-10/3,G-11/4 and I-11/4 have been selected for the purpose.

The committee headed by Member Finance CDA was supervising the proceedings of auction. Members including, Estate, Planning and Development, DFA-II, DG Law, Directors, Public Relations, Urban Planning, Regional Planning, EM-II and Finance were members of the committee.

The bids would be submitted to the CDA board for rejection and acceptance of the bids.