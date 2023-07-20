Open Menu

CDA Auctions 9 Plots For 1.82 Bln For 'Capital Street Islamabad'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday auctioned nine commercial plots for 1.82 billion rupees for the state-of-the-art development project 'Capital Street Islamabad'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday auctioned nine commercial plots for 1.82 billion rupees for the state-of-the-art development project 'Capital Street Islamabad'.

CDA was offering plots of five hundred yards at Shakarparin on 27 acres for the development project which would be designed according to the City Walk Dubai and Nizami Street of Baku, said a press release.

It added that the plots at Capital Street Islamabad were allocated only for restaurants, food and bistros.

The auction will continue till July 21.

