CDA Auctions Commercial Plots For Record-breaking Rs 2.45 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has kicked off a three-day auction of commercial plots in the Federal capital, generating a whopping Rs 2.45 billion in just the first day.

The auction, held at the Gandhara Citizens Club in F-9 Park, saw enthusiastic participation from investors, with two prime plots in the coveted F-8 sector selling for record-breaking prices.

Plot 13-G was sold for Rs 1.22 billion, while Plot 16-D fetched Rs 1.25 billion.

This auction offers a golden opportunity for investors to purchase commercial plots in Islamabad's prime locations, including Blue Area and Class III shopping centers.

Additionally, plots for motels and apartments are also up for grabs.

A committee headed by the Member Finance is overseeing the transparent auction process.

The CDA aims to provide a conducive business environment, and this auction is expected to boost commercial activity in the capital.

The auction will continue for two more days, offering investors a chance to capitalize on the city's booming real estate market.

