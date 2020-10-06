UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

CDA awards construction contract for Service Road (South) Blue Area

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded contract for construction of Service Road (South) Blue Area from 9th Avenue to F-10 Roundabout on 39 percent below the estimated cost of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded contract for construction of Service Road (South) Blue Area from 9th Avenue to F-10 Roundabout on 39 percent below the estimated cost of the project.

The road is being constructed in connection with development of G-9/F-9 portion of Blue Area. Estimated cost of the project was Rs 243.912 million, however, due to healthy competition the lowest bid amounting to Rs 148.786 million which is 39% below the estimated cost has been accepted, said a news release.

The construction of Service Road (South) Blue Area from 9th Avenue to F-10 Roundabout is part of comprehensive development of New Blue Area in line with policy of the government to promote construction industry. The PC-I amounting to Rs 525.141 million of the project development of new Blue Area was already approved.

The project is aimed to develop new blue area comprehensively. The major components which will be covered under this project include construction of Road Work, Drainage, Footpaths, protection and retaining works, culverts, water supply, Sewerage system, landscaping works, electrification works and provision of other allied facilities in New Blue Area.

In July 2020 Capital Development Authority auctioned 12 commercial plots from New Blue Area worth over 17 billion rupees.

Similarly, commercial plots from New Blue Area were auctioned in September 2020 as well. In both auctions , the investors showed their overwhelming interest. Accordingly, as promised, Capital Development Authority has formally initiated development works in the area so that investors may not have to face any problem.

