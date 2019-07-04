CDA awards residual work of Park Enclave

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded the residual development work of Park Enclave at 32 percent below the estimated cost and it would be started during the current week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has awarded the residual development work of Park Enclave at 32 percent below the estimated cost and it would be started during the current week.

It is to be mentioned here that since more than last four years, development activities in the Park Enclave were stalled due to different issues.

Citizens who had deposited billions in the project were unable to construct their houses on their plots.

Due to missing priorities, like many other Park enclave had become yet another stuck project of CDA.

However, under the instructions of the government and prioritizing the stalled sectors by the incumbent management, development activities in the sector were also revived.

In this context, all administrative and technical issues hindering the development in the Park Enclave were addressed and after completion of all codel formalities, tenders for awarding the work were issued last month.

Due to healthy completion and transparent process, work on infrastructure development in remaining areas of the project has been awarded at 32 percent below the estimated cost.

In this context, CDA management has directed the contractor to mobilize the machinery so that work could be started without any further delay. Moreover, Member Engineering has been directed to ensure the quality of work and regularly monitor the progress in this regard.

Furthermore, Project Director has also been directed to ensure completion of the development work within stipulated time so that allootees of the project could construct their homes on the allotted plots.