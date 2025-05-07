CDA, Bank Of Punjab Discuss Cooperation For Islamabad’s Development
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Bank of Punjab (BOP) explored potential financial and technical collaboration to advance Islamabad’s development and beautification during a high-level meeting at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday
CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with BOP President Zafar Masood and his delegation, along with CDA board members and senior officers, to discuss enhancing civic facilities in the federal capital.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that providing top-tier facilities for Islamabad’s residents remains the CDA’s top priority.
“Improving service delivery and urban infrastructure for citizens is our foremost commitment,” he said during the meeting.
The discussions centered on possible financial support and technical assistance from the Bank of Punjab to help modernize the city’s amenities and beautification projects.
BOP President Zafar Masood lauded the CDA’s initiatives under Randhawa’s leadership, particularly in improving public services.
“The CDA’s efforts in enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and service delivery are commendable,” Masood stated. “We look forward to exploring ways to support these developmental goals.”
While specific projects were not detailed, the meeting highlighted mutual interest in strengthening cooperation between the two institutions for Islamabad’s sustainable growth.
