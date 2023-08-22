CDA bans illegal marketing of housing scheme by falsely using its name

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced a stringent rule against the unauthorized marketing and promotion of housing schemes using its name, aiming to prevent the misleading implication that these schemes are located in Islamabad.

"The authority has observed that housing schemes are using the name of CDA in their advertising campaigns giving the impression that the schemes are situated in Islamabad Capital Territory and approved by CDA, even though they are located outside the territorial limits of the Federal capital," an official said.

The sponsors of these housing schemes are trying to deceive and mislead the public at large by using the name of the federal capital as these schemes fall outside the limits of ICT, the official added.

The general public, accordingly, through the public notice, is cautioned and warned in their own interest to be careful while making any sale and purchase of plots in these housing schemes, he said.

"The CDA will not be responsible for any fraud and loss to the general public as the authority has already stated that the boundary of the federal capital has been shown in the master plan available on its website," he added.

He said the boundary of Islamabad as determined by the Capital of the Republic Determination of Area Ordinance 1963 has also been physically demarcated on-site with the help of the Survey of Pakistan.

The official said the CDA has warned the sponsors of the above schemes as well as all other schemes and projects falling outside the limits of Islamabad are directed to refrain to use the name of Islamabad while advertising, booking, and selling, its projects.

