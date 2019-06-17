CDA begins development works at park enclave after lapse of three years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has again started developmental activities after a lapse of nearly 3 years.Park enclave had become yet another stuck project of CDA

However under the instructions of the government, stalled sectors have been revived. As a first step developmental activity has commenced at park enclave 1.Citizens had deposited billions in this project and the project could not be completed since 2010.

However, now the developmental activities started after a break of four years. The chairman CDA personally inspected and visited the ground breaking of the bridge at PE-1.

Being constructed at a cost of Rs 86 million the tenders have been awarded at a much lower rates than the NIT which stood at 130 million.The chairman directed the CDA staff and contractor to ensure quality work and timely completion.

He also informed that this is merely first of the many developmental projects that are in pipeline and several have been advertised while tenders for more will be issued in coming days. Gradually and steadily the pace of development work in the city will pick up.