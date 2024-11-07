CDA Begins Swift Development On Serena Chowk Interchange
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has swiftly commenced work on the Serena Chowk Interchange, just a day after the groundbreaking ceremony led by the Prime Minister.
The ambitious infrastructure project is set to transform one of Islamabad’s busiest intersections, improving traffic flow and marking a new era in the city’s road network development.
According to a CDA spokesperson, the project was prioritized due to the increasing traffic congestion in the area and the need for efficient urban connectivity.
“The Serena Chowk Interchange is a pivotal part of our city’s growth strategy. We are committed to completing this project with efficiency and minimal disruption to daily commuters,” the spokesperson stated.
On the first day of construction, contractors mobilized quickly, clearing initial pathways and setting up equipment to ensure work began without delay.
The project is designed to ease bottlenecks on the busy Serena Chowk, which connects various major roads in the capital.
“This interchange is just one component of our broader development agenda for Islamabad, addressing the critical need to modernize infrastructure in line with the city’s growth,” the spokesperson added. "It is our aim to create an accessible, efficient, and sustainable traffic system that aligns with Islamabad’s unique urban landscape."
The Serena Chowk Interchange is part of CDA’s strategic initiatives to enhance Islamabad’s transportation networks and support sustainable urban development.
The authority has pledged to keep the public informed about the project’s progress and anticipated completion date, signaling a commitment to transparency and proactive civic engagement.
/395
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Police Lines’ blast; accused shares astonishing revelations: Police1 minute ago
-
Classes for agrochemical licenses begin in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Regional Incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant11 minutes ago
-
Citizens call for action in CDA's maiden environmental 'E-Kachehri'31 minutes ago
-
Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens51 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in USKT51 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'51 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck1 hour ago
-
Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout1 hour ago