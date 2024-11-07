Open Menu

CDA Begins Swift Development On Serena Chowk Interchange

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has swiftly commenced work on the Serena Chowk Interchange, just a day after the groundbreaking ceremony led by the Prime Minister.

The ambitious infrastructure project is set to transform one of Islamabad’s busiest intersections, improving traffic flow and marking a new era in the city’s road network development.

According to a CDA spokesperson, the project was prioritized due to the increasing traffic congestion in the area and the need for efficient urban connectivity.

“The Serena Chowk Interchange is a pivotal part of our city’s growth strategy. We are committed to completing this project with efficiency and minimal disruption to daily commuters,” the spokesperson stated.

On the first day of construction, contractors mobilized quickly, clearing initial pathways and setting up equipment to ensure work began without delay.

The project is designed to ease bottlenecks on the busy Serena Chowk, which connects various major roads in the capital.

“This interchange is just one component of our broader development agenda for Islamabad, addressing the critical need to modernize infrastructure in line with the city’s growth,” the spokesperson added. "It is our aim to create an accessible, efficient, and sustainable traffic system that aligns with Islamabad’s unique urban landscape."

The Serena Chowk Interchange is part of CDA’s strategic initiatives to enhance Islamabad’s transportation networks and support sustainable urban development.

The authority has pledged to keep the public informed about the project’s progress and anticipated completion date, signaling a commitment to transparency and proactive civic engagement.

