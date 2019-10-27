ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Prior to start execution earth work on underpass G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started widening of Service Road (West) for providing diversion to the traffic emerging from Faisal Mosque leading to Zero point, Kashmir Highway etc. In order to ensure smooth traffic flow on the avenue, the chairman CDA has directed Engineering Wing to make a comprehensive traffic diversion plan prior to executing construction work on the underpass at Sector G-7 / G-8 in consultation with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) as well as Transport & Traffic Planning Directorate (T&TP) CDA, a press release received here on Sunday said.

In this connection, in the first phase, machinery have been deployed by the contractor on Service Road (West) of Sector G-7 for its widening and thereafter traffic would be diverted on the Service Road (West).

Traffic emerging from Faisal Mosque would be diverted to Service Road (West) of Sector G-7.

Earth work for diversion on Service Road (West) of Sector G-7 is in progress and traffic on said road would be diverted in the next weekend so that initial excavation work on the underpass could be started.

During the next phase, work on widening of the Service Road (East) of sector G-8 would be carried out so that traffic emerging from Zero point and Kashmir Highway could be diverted on it. Commuters traveling toward Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road and Faisal Mosque would use the Service Road (East) of Sector G-8 to avert traffic congestions in the vicinity.

The above project is a public welfare project and was long awaited as it will connect eastern and western side of the city. On the completion, the project will not only improve the flow of traffic on Faisal Avenue, but will also connect Sector G-7 and G-8. CDA has requested general public for cooperation with the Authority during the construction of underpass on Sector G-7 / G-8.