Open Menu

CDA Board Approves Land Allotment For Police University

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 10:21 PM

CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Thursday approved the allotment of land to the National Police Academy for the establishment of a Police University in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Thursday approved the allotment of land to the National Police Academy for the establishment of a Police University in Islamabad.

This move is expected to enhance the training and educational facilities for law enforcement personnel, contributing to the professional development of the police force.

The CDA Board chaired by Chairman Randhawa decided to implement the SAP accounting system, a double-entry accounting system widely used in the corporate sector.

The board was informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Controller General of Pakistan would be signed next week to facilitate the implementation of this system.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for a comprehensive financial report, modeled after corporate sector standards, to be prepared by the end of the current financial year. The report will detail the institution's achievements and targets.

The board also directed the compilation of an inventory of CDA's assets by the end of the financial year.

Additionally, a committee was formed under the leadership of the Member Finance to identify and review CDA's rented properties in Islamabad. The committee includes the Director Land, Director Municipal Administration, and Director General BCS.

The CDA Board decided to transition to cashless payments for various services in Islamabad. It was reported that payments for 165 services provided at the one-window service center have already been made cashless.

Furthermore, water tanker charges and the Islamabad Water account have also shifted to cashless payments via QR codes. The board was informed that the next phase will include cashless payments for fines and other charges from the DMA, Environment, and Enforcement departments.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the importance of transparency and efficiency in CDA's operations.

He stressed that the adoption of modern systems like SAP and the move toward cashless transactions are crucial steps in improving service delivery and financial accountability.

Recent Stories

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

7 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

7 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contes ..

DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contests in Battle of Government cat ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE President attends NAVDEX

UAE President attends NAVDEX

1 hour ago
 CDA Board approves land allotment for Police Unive ..

CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University

56 seconds ago
 DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report ser ..

DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series

2 hours ago
RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Eq ..

RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion

57 seconds ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance test ..

2 hours ago
 Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 ..

Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 billion in four days

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index ..

UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 2025

2 hours ago
 BISP aims to empower women of the country, Senato ..

BISP aims to empower women of the country, Senator Rubina khalid

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan