CDA Board Approves Refund Policy For Overseas Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, on Tuesday approved a full refund of processing fees for overseas Pakistanis who had invested in the Nelore Heights Housing Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, on Tuesday approved a full refund of processing fees for overseas Pakistanis who had invested in the Nelore Heights Housing Project.

The CDA held its 15th board meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where several crucial decisions were made.

The meeting focused on supporting overseas Pakistanis, affected residents of Islamabad, and CDA staff members.

The Board decided that plots in Sector C-14 would be allocated through a balloting process, with priority given to overseas Pakistanis.

The CDA Board also addressed long-standing concerns of Islamabad’s affected residents by forming a seven-member committee to scrutinize their cases.

A third-party validation committee was approved to review the findings, ensuring fair rehabilitation benefits for the affectees.

A committee comprising the Member Administration and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad was established to amend CDA’s land acquisition regulations.

Additionally, the board directed the law wing to develop recommendations for the establishment and restoration of covered markets within the city.

Further, the CDA Board appointed a new legal advisor, stipulating that no former CDA legal advisor would represent cases against the authority within one year of leaving the role.

For CDA staff, the board approved a promotion path for Park Managers and Assistant Park Managers within the Environment Wing.

Physical training instructors employed by CDA were also upgraded to Grade 16, aligning their status with Federal institutions.

