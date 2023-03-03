UrduPoint.com

CDA Board Approves To Establish PHA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CDA board approves to establish PHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Board of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday approved the establishment of the Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) to facilitate the residents.

The CDA Board met under the chairmanship of Chief of the authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, said a press release issued here.

The board had also given approval of Solid Waste Management Agency (SWMA) and Building /Housing Control Agency (BHCA).

The institutional arrangement would help the public service delivery in the Federal capital.

The board also approved to adopt of the PM package in which the children of employees who died during service would be recruited on a permanent basis.

Related Topics

Died Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

18 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

18 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

18 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

20 minutes ago
 Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF ..

Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.