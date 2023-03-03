CDA board approves to establish PHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Board of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday approved the establishment of the Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) to facilitate the residents.

The CDA Board met under the chairmanship of Chief of the authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, said a press release issued here.

The board had also given approval of Solid Waste Management Agency (SWMA) and Building /Housing Control Agency (BHCA).

The institutional arrangement would help the public service delivery in the Federal capital.

The board also approved to adopt of the PM package in which the children of employees who died during service would be recruited on a permanent basis.