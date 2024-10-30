CDA board decides expatriates to be given priority for Sector C-14 plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) yesterday decided that plots in Sector C-14 would be allocated through balloting with priority to overseas Pakistanis.

During the 15th CDA Board meeting of the year, it was decided that the processing fees deposited by overseas Pakistanis for Neelor Heights Housing Project would be fully refunded following cancellation of the project.

The board approved the constitution of a seven-member committee which would scrutinies the cases submitted by the affected people of Islamabad in CDA.

The board also decided to constitute a third-party validation (TPV) committee to review the committee’s recommendations. Rehabilitation benefits will be granted to the affected on the recommendations of TPV committee.

The board directed the Law Wing to submit recommendations to it for establishing and restoring the covered market.