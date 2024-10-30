Open Menu

CDA Board Decides Expatriates To Be Given Priority For Sector C-14 Plots

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

CDA board decides expatriates to be given priority for Sector C-14 plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) yesterday decided that plots in Sector C-14 would be allocated through balloting with priority to overseas Pakistanis.

During the 15th CDA Board meeting of the year, it was decided that the processing fees deposited by overseas Pakistanis for Neelor Heights Housing Project would be fully refunded following cancellation of the project.

The board approved the constitution of a seven-member committee which would scrutinies the cases submitted by the affected people of Islamabad in CDA.

The board also decided to constitute a third-party validation (TPV) committee to review the committee’s recommendations. Rehabilitation benefits will be granted to the affected on the recommendations of TPV committee.

The board directed the Law Wing to submit recommendations to it for establishing and restoring the covered market.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market Capital Development Authority Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

13 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

13 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

13 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

13 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

13 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

13 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan