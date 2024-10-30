CDA Board Decides Expatriates To Be Given Priority For Sector C-14 Plots
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) yesterday decided that plots in Sector C-14 would be allocated through balloting with priority to overseas Pakistanis.
During the 15th CDA Board meeting of the year, it was decided that the processing fees deposited by overseas Pakistanis for Neelor Heights Housing Project would be fully refunded following cancellation of the project.
The board approved the constitution of a seven-member committee which would scrutinies the cases submitted by the affected people of Islamabad in CDA.
The board also decided to constitute a third-party validation (TPV) committee to review the committee’s recommendations. Rehabilitation benefits will be granted to the affected on the recommendations of TPV committee.
The board directed the Law Wing to submit recommendations to it for establishing and restoring the covered market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF arrests 9 drug dealers with 120 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
D C Sanghar Urges Parents to Vaccinate Children Against Polio2 minutes ago
-
18th consignment carrying 95 tons successfully landed at Beirut52 minutes ago
-
DFP raises alarm over escalating violence, killings in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Preparation for Diwali in full swing, District admin assures full cooperation2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches operation to extinguish fire in Koh e Sulaiman2 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reviews anti-polio campaign2 hours ago
-
Two persons injured in robbery attempt at Islamabad’s Kachnar Park11 hours ago
-
Police arrests dacoit involved in robbery at Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad12 hours ago
-
27th amendment talks are speculation: Bilal Kayani12 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan proposes NADRA and passport counters in Post Offices12 hours ago
-
JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA13 hours ago