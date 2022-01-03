UrduPoint.com

CDA Board Gave Approval To Various Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Monday held its first meeting of year 2022 under the chairmanship of it chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed and gave approval to various projects.

The board approved submission of overseas enclave apartments to be developed under Roshan Digital Account to Federal Cabinet.

The board also approved formation of advisory committee for Islamabad Gallery at F-9 , headed by Iftikhar Arif and proposed Names include Kishwar Naheed, Aqs Mufti, Jamal shah and others.

A committee to regularise balance staff who meet essential criteria but missed some technical aspects formed during the meeting of CDA board.

The Board also decided to award work of Islamabad Highway under PPRA Rule 42(f). So as to ease the problems being faced by commuters on Koral Rawat link.

Similarly, two new facilitation centres to be established at Park Enclave as decided by CDA Board.

The Board also approved revised lay out plan of I-14 Markaz.

It also allowed Corona Risk Allowance in accordance with Federal Government terms and contact conditions

