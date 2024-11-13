CDA Board Greenlights Major Upgrades In Emergency Services, Cybersecurity
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 07:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board in its 16th meeting on Wednesday announced major upgrades for emergency services and cybersecurity.
The board meeting was chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters.
All board members were in attendance, and a range of agenda items were discussed, leading to several important approvals and decisions.
One of the key decisions was to fully operationalize the Capital Emergency Services.
It was also decided that the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management and 1122 Care units would come under the authority of the Director General of Capital Emergency Services.
Additionally, specialist staff will be recruited on a contract basis to enhance the capacity of this department.
Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of expediting the promotion process for all officers and employees who meet the eligibility criteria for advancement.
In terms of digital infrastructure, the board approved the hiring of a cybersecurity firm on a running contract to safeguard digital assets and services. The IT Directorate will also be strengthened with the recruitment of additional professionals.
The board further approved the Rehabilitation Regulations 2024. Under these regulations, compensation for acquired land and houses will be provided strictly in financial terms.
