CDA board to approve hiring of consultant to complete suits of Parliament Lodges

A sub committee of Senate House Committee was informed on Tuesday that board of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its meeting on Wednesday would approve the hiring of a new consultant for completion of additional 104 family suits of Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A sub committee of Senate House Committee was informed on Tuesday that board of Capital Development Authority CDA ) in its meeting on Wednesday would approve the hiring of a new consultant for completion of additional 104 family suits of Parliament Lodges.

Senator Muhammad Yousaf Badini chaired the meeting of the sub committee as a convener at the Parliament House.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Senator Kalsoom Parveen were the other two members of the committee.

The CDA officials informed that the hiring of the new consultant would be completed in a month after approval of the board.

The Senate committee formed the sub Committee to oversee the process of retendering of the contract of construction of the additional block of the Parliament Lodges.

The committee had asked CDA to hire a new consultant as the previous consultant M/S Anwer Ali and Associates had refused to complete the project and sent a notice for termination of the contract.

The consultant was already made a payment of Rs 96 million and he was demanding further payment of Rs 55 million.

The CDA officials assured the committee that no further payment would be made to Anwer Ali Associates.

It was told that a committee headed by a Joint Secretary of Ministry of Interior conducted an inquiry and action was initiated against the concerned staff involved in dubious prequalification of Anwer Ali Associates.

Federal Investigation Agency had also taken up the case and an inquiry was underway.

A report on the delay in the construction of additional suits at the Parliament Lodges would be submitted to the sub committee of the Senate committee in its next meeting.

The project was only half complete and was held up since 2016 due to disputes between the contractor and the consultants.

The CDA officials informed the sub committee that the consultant Anwer Ali Associates was hired in 2006 in violation of procurement rules.