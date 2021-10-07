CDA campaign to eliminate dengue mosquito, larvae growth in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A campaign launched by Capital Development Authority's (CDA) to eliminate dengue mosquito growth and its larvae was continued in with its full swing.

During the campaign Directorate of Health Services (DHS) constituted special campaigns which carried out anti-mosquitoes spray all over the capital, particularly in thickly populated, high risks and rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In this connection, the authority had not only conducted spray and fumigation in identified dengue growth areas of the city.

Teams of DHS collected 322 samples from different areas of the city out of which 15 samples were found positive.

Chemical larviciding was carried out in 17 areas while fogging and spraying was carried out in 76 areas of the city, besides that 500 brochures were distributed in connection with dengue awareness campaign.

In order to make anti-dengue campaign a success, Islamabad has been divided into different zones and in each zone, designated teams of Health Services Directorate had been deputed.

Moreover, Sanitation Directorate was carrying out special cleanliness operation, in addition to routine cleanliness of the city, especially in the potential breeding areas of the city to eliminated dengue mosquito at larva stage.

Furthermore, special teams of Environment Wing were also deployed for removing wild grass and bushes from these areas.

CDA has appealed the residents to cooperate with civic agency, maintain the cleanliness of surroundings in addition to ensure the proper drainage of water so that results could be achieved.