CDA Cancels Staff's Leaves To Respond Monsoon Rains Eventuality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :To deal with any emergency situation in the Federal Capital during the monsoon rains, Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal has canceled leaves of the officers and employees.

"Employees and officers of the authority should ensure their presence in the field with modern machinery round-the-clock to monitor water situation in all drains and nullahs. Apart from this emergency response centers were also fully functional," said a news release.

The federal apex agency warned the officers and staff of strict action against negligence in duties.

There was no obstruction of any kind in the flow of water in the drains and nullahs while special teams of the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and district administration were deployed in sectors and rural areas.

Similarly, the duties of the concerned staff in the low-lying areas have been made stricter in view of any emergencies. Citizens were asked to contact the helpline number of the CDA for any emergencies.

It may be mentioned that before the monsoon, the Sanitation Wing had completed the process of cleaning all the drains of the city, while strict monitoring of the low-lying areas was being ensured.

