CDA cancels weekly off of Enforcement Directorate

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled the holidays (weekly off) of enforcement Directorate amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive of the civic body in the Federal capital.

CDA official said the authority was vigorously taking actions against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

In this connection, special teams have been formed by canceling leaves of the enforcement staff to eliminate encroachments even on holidays.

The special teams have conducted operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in different areas including sector F-7/1, F-7/4, G-6, G-7/2 and Club Road on Sunday.

During the operation, CDA administration noted that houses, government lands, green belts, footpaths and sidewalks were occupied by owner of houses in sectoral area.

Other encroachments, including fruit and vegetables and other stalls, temporary sheds, tuck shops, workshops and illegal structures have been demolished. During the operation, the seized material has been deposited in the CDA store.

The administration will now continue to work indiscriminately against encroachments and illegal constructions throughout the week.