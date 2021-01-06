CDA carpeting all roads of capital city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started carpeting of all the main and link roads of capital include sector I-11, I-14, I-8, I-9, I-10, G, and H series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started carpeting of all the main and link roads of capital include sector I-11, I-14, I-8, I-9, I-10, G, and H series.

According to details 10% developmental work on box No. 4 of sector I-11 has been completed while 25% work on drainage system has also been completed in I-11 whereas the tender for street No.

32 of the said sector is in its final phase.

The work on development and restoration of infrastructure in sector I-14 is also underway and 95% work on drainage system of the said sector has been completed whereas 35% work is at progress and development of the streets of the sector has also been completed.

Similarly, 70% carpeting of the roads of I and H series has been completed. 75 streets of sector I-10 have been re-carpeted.