CDA carries out beautification work at Argentina Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday carried out a massive tree plantation and horticulture work at Argentina Park to give it a fresh look and increase its green cover.

According to a news release, the civic agency had completed landscaping work at the park while 80 per cent lights were also fixed.

The authority planted seasonal saplings like Chambeli in the shape of beds while Marwa and various types of fences were cut in a beautiful manner.

The work to fix the two fountains at the park was underway to attract the visitors.