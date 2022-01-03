UrduPoint.com

CDA Carries Out Massive Plantation To Restore Islamabad's Green Cover

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 04:21 PM

CDA carries out massive plantation to restore Islamabad's green cover

Islamabad, the beautiful, is on a fast-track to reclaim its green look as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carries out massive plantation to ensure clean and green environment across the city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad, the beautiful, is on a fast-track to reclaim its green look as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carries out massive plantation to ensure clean and green environment across the city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the official sources on Monday, the CDA had recently planted about 0.4 million plants of different species along highways, intersections, green belts, drain slopes and parks to enhance green cover of the city under its clean and green drive.

Some saplings of six feet in height were also planted in specified locations including Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills National Park and Islamabad Highway.

The sources said the plantation was aimed at landscaping of major avenues and roads in Islamabad which would eventually give the city a green look.

They said the civic agency was also taking steps to grow fruit orchards across the city. Miyawaki forests were also grown in the city to enhance its green cover.

In addition to the massive plantation, they said different development projects were also underway which would not only increase beauty of the capital city, but also help ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The LED lights had also been installed along the Srinagar Highway and the Expressway to enhance the night view of the capital, they added.

They said the CDA nurseries were also distributing free plants to citizens to make them a part of the clean and green drive.

The sources said parks were being upgraded and jogging and cycling tracks had also been added to encourage the citizens toward healthy physical activities.

They said all out efforts were being made to ensure timely disposal of solid and green waste from the city. Dedicated trash-trolleys for solid and green waste were placed across the city to ensure its proper disposal.

Efforts were also afoot to lift the garbage from suburban areas of the city, they added.

The citizens also seemed satisfied with the actions of civic agency and expressed hope that the city would definitely make its way to the world's most beautiful cities due to its beautiful landscape and clean and green environment.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Fatima Jinnah Cycling Road Traffic Srinagar Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 t ..

Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 trln yuan in 2020

few seconds
 India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Israel begins fourth Covid jab for over 60s, healt ..

Israel begins fourth Covid jab for over 60s, health workers

5 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Export Via Transneft System Increased ..

Russian Oil Export Via Transneft System Increased by 12.5% in December - Company

5 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to welcome tourists to ..

Preparations in full swing to welcome tourists to first Eco-tourism village

5 minutes ago
 USA Ice Hockey announces women's team roster for B ..

USA Ice Hockey announces women's team roster for Beijing 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.