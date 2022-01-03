Islamabad, the beautiful, is on a fast-track to reclaim its green look as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carries out massive plantation to ensure clean and green environment across the city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad, the beautiful, is on a fast-track to reclaim its green look as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carries out massive plantation to ensure clean and green environment across the city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the official sources on Monday, the CDA had recently planted about 0.4 million plants of different species along highways, intersections, green belts, drain slopes and parks to enhance green cover of the city under its clean and green drive.

Some saplings of six feet in height were also planted in specified locations including Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills National Park and Islamabad Highway.

The sources said the plantation was aimed at landscaping of major avenues and roads in Islamabad which would eventually give the city a green look.

They said the civic agency was also taking steps to grow fruit orchards across the city. Miyawaki forests were also grown in the city to enhance its green cover.

In addition to the massive plantation, they said different development projects were also underway which would not only increase beauty of the capital city, but also help ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The LED lights had also been installed along the Srinagar Highway and the Expressway to enhance the night view of the capital, they added.

They said the CDA nurseries were also distributing free plants to citizens to make them a part of the clean and green drive.

The sources said parks were being upgraded and jogging and cycling tracks had also been added to encourage the citizens toward healthy physical activities.

They said all out efforts were being made to ensure timely disposal of solid and green waste from the city. Dedicated trash-trolleys for solid and green waste were placed across the city to ensure its proper disposal.

Efforts were also afoot to lift the garbage from suburban areas of the city, they added.

The citizens also seemed satisfied with the actions of civic agency and expressed hope that the city would definitely make its way to the world's most beautiful cities due to its beautiful landscape and clean and green environment.